Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) and First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Critical Review

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) and First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Ally Financial has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Ally Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ally Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Ally Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Financial Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Ally Financial pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Bankshares pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Bankshares has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Ally Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Ally Financial and First Financial Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ally Financial $8.21 billion 1.41 $1.02 billion $2.99 12.87 First Financial Bankshares $478.05 million 9.43 $198.98 million $1.40 22.55

Ally Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Bankshares. Ally Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ally Financial and First Financial Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ally Financial 4 7 6 0 2.12 First Financial Bankshares 0 3 0 0 2.00

Ally Financial presently has a consensus target price of $36.25, indicating a potential downside of 5.82%. First Financial Bankshares has a consensus target price of $30.75, indicating a potential downside of 2.60%. Given First Financial Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Financial Bankshares is more favorable than Ally Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Ally Financial and First Financial Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ally Financial 12.42% 9.41% 0.53% First Financial Bankshares 31.28% 14.53% 1.54%

Summary

Ally Financial beats First Financial Bankshares on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc., a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers automotive financing services, including providing retail installment sales contracts, loans and operating leases, term loans to dealers, financing dealer floorplans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, and fleet financing. It also provides financing services to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services. The Insurance Operations segment offers consumer finance protection and insurance products through the automotive dealer channel, and commercial insurance products directly to dealers. This segment provides vehicle service and maintenance contract, and guaranteed asset protection products; and underwrites commercial insurance coverages, which primarily insure dealers' vehicle inventory. The Mortgage Finance Operations segment manages consumer mortgage loan portfolio that includes bulk purchases of jumbo and low-to-moderate income mortgage loans originated by third parties, as well as direct-to-consumer mortgage offerings. The Corporate Finance Operations segment provides senior secured leveraged cash flow and asset-based loans to middle market companies; leveraged loans; and commercial real estate product to serve companies in the nursing facilities, senior housing, and medical office buildings. It also offers commercial banking products and services. In addition, it provides securities brokerage and investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as GMAC Inc. and changed its name to Ally Financial Inc. in May 2010. Ally Financial Inc. was founded in 1919 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto, as well as non-owner occupied and owner occupied commercial real estate loans. In addition, the company offers advisory and specialized services related to asset management, investing, purchasing, advertising, public relations, and technology services. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Abilene, Texas.

