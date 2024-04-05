Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of UMB Bank n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $62,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 32,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. TTP Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,739 shares of company stock worth $35,934,957. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $151.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.27 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

