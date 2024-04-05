Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Reduced by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,786,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.1% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $251,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 32,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Alphabet by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $151.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $103.27 and a one year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,739 shares of company stock valued at $35,934,957 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

