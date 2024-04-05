AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Director Mark F. Furlong Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) Director Mark F. Furlong bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $135,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AlTi Global Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALTI opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80. AlTi Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Get AlTi Global alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlTi Global

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,281,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 971,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AlTi Global by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 508,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 41,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AlTi Global by 88.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 210,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AlTi Global by 1,223.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 315,530 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in AlTi Global during the 1st quarter valued at $3,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James raised AlTi Global from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALTI

AlTi Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.