AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Insider Brooke Connell Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) insider Brooke Connell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $76,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,772 shares in the company, valued at $967,214.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AlTi Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTI opened at $5.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AlTi Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $12.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of AlTi Global by 15.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AlTi Global by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in AlTi Global in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AlTi Global in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 295.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of AlTi Global from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

AlTi Global Company Profile

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

