AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Major Shareholder Cayman Holdings Ilwaddi Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cayman Holdings Ilwaddi bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,913,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,253,314.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AlTi Global Stock Performance

ALTI opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80. AlTi Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in AlTi Global in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AlTi Global during the first quarter worth $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 5,430.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of AlTi Global in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of AlTi Global from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

