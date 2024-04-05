Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Stock Price Down 3%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 44,505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,072,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMPS shares. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Altus Power from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.86.

Altus Power Stock Down 1.1 %

Insider Activity at Altus Power

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.68 million, a P/E ratio of -67.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

In related news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $31,102.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,884,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,477,220.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,894,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,856,202.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dustin Weber sold 4,350 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $31,102.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,884,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,477,220.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,673 shares of company stock worth $530,948. Company insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Altus Power by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter worth about $12,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

