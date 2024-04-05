Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives $80.11 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.11.

Several brokerages have commented on AEE. KeyCorp lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ameren from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Get Ameren alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ameren

Insider Transactions at Ameren

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $384,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,289,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,335,838,000 after acquiring an additional 180,794 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. Ameren has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $91.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.07 and a 200-day moving average of $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.33%.

About Ameren

(Get Free Report

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.