American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.08.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of AEP opened at $83.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.81 and its 200-day moving average is $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

