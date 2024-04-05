AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Major Shareholder James H. Dahl Buys 3,000 Shares

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl purchased 3,000 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.20 per share, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,403. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
AMREP Stock Performance
AXR opened at $21.82 on Friday. AMREP Co. has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $24.36. The company has a market cap of $114.99 million, a P/E ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.54%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMREP
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMREP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.
About AMREP
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AMREP
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Comprehensive Analysis of Target Corporation Stock
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.