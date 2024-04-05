Analysts Issue Forecasts for Genelux Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNLX)

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Genelux in a research report issued on Monday, April 1st. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Genelux’s current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Genelux’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Genelux in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Genelux from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLX opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. Genelux has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $40.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Genelux during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genelux in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genelux in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genelux in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genelux in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

