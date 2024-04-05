Analysts Issue Forecasts for Semtech Co.’s Q2 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Semtech in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Semtech’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Semtech’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SMTC. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Semtech from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.35.

SMTC stock opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional Trading of Semtech

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Semtech by 186.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Semtech in the first quarter worth $84,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Semtech by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

