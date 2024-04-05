Analysts Issue Forecasts for Snail, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNAL)

Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Snail in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Snail’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Snail’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). Snail had a negative return on equity of 163.52% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $28.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 million.

Shares of SNAL stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Snail has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. The company has a market cap of $38.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Snail stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Middle East FZE owned 0.13% of Snail as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

