Analysts Set Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Target Price at $18.29

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.63.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CYRX shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $872,696.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cryoport news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 3,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $47,225.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,985.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $872,696.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 634,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,538. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 228.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 308.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 34.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Cryoport by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryoport Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.53. The company has a market cap of $909.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.27 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 42.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. Research analysts predict that Cryoport will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

