Analysts Set Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT at $122.94

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.18.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $124.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

