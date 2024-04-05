Analysts Set Expectations for Planet Labs PBC’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:PL)

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report issued on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Planet Labs PBC’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Planet Labs PBC’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

PL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut Planet Labs PBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.

PL stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $598.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.79. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

