Analysts Set Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Price Target at $131.50

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.00.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Garmin

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Garmin news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $144,641,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Garmin by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,868,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,573,000 after buying an additional 970,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 195.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after acquiring an additional 652,700 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,460,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GRMN opened at $144.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a twelve month low of $94.89 and a twelve month high of $149.54.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Further Reading

