Analysts Set Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) PT at $35.50

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HESM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hess Midstream

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess Midstream

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess Midstream

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 11,500,000 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $377,545,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Midstream Trading Down 0.7 %

Hess Midstream stock opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.50. Hess Midstream has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $36.84.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.86 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6343 per share. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 121.53%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.