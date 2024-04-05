Analysts Set Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Target Price at $24.64

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.64.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

IOVA opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $18.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 250,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 116.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

