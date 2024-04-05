Analysts Set Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Target Price at $395.60

Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $395.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MUSA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of MUSA opened at $413.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. Murphy USA has a one year low of $248.75 and a one year high of $430.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $400.94 and its 200-day moving average is $375.39.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 2.59%. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 26.32 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 6.59%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total transaction of $275,925.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,722.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total value of $275,925.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,722.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total value of $2,837,410.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,700.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,440 shares of company stock worth $4,244,582 over the last 90 days. 9.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUSA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,953,000 after buying an additional 35,610 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,208,000 after acquiring an additional 140,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,194,000 after purchasing an additional 164,519 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,371,000 after purchasing an additional 80,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Murphy USA by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Stories

