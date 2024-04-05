Analysts Set PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Price Target at $45.60

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRCT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.01. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $52.32.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.10). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 46.59% and a negative net margin of 77.75%. The company had revenue of $43.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 22,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $1,121,025.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,513.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 22,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $1,121,025.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,513.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $719,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,374.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,459 shares of company stock worth $6,153,402. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 59.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

