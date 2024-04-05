Analysts Set QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Target Price at GBX 443.40

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 443.40 ($5.57).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 440 ($5.52) to GBX 445 ($5.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

In other news, insider Sir Gordon Messenger acquired 11,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 333 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £39,820.14 ($49,987.62). In the last three months, insiders have bought 12,047 shares of company stock worth $4,012,229. Company insiders own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

LON QQ opened at GBX 359.80 ($4.52) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,998.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 365.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 336.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,444.44%.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

