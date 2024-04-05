Analysts Set Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target at $38.80

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

RVMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.15. Revolution Medicines has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.54.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Revolution Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $46,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,050.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $67,044.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,555,306.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $46,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 54,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,050.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,887 shares of company stock worth $422,220. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 68.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 5.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

