Analyzing Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) and Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ)

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) and Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.0% of Afya shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Jianzhi Education Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Afya shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Afya and Jianzhi Education Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Afya $576.09 million 2.95 $77.38 million $0.86 21.08 Jianzhi Education Technology Group $525.98 million 0.08 -$28.88 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Afya has higher revenue and earnings than Jianzhi Education Technology Group.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Afya and Jianzhi Education Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Afya 0 3 0 0 2.00 Jianzhi Education Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Afya currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.86%. Given Afya’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Afya is more favorable than Jianzhi Education Technology Group.

Volatility & Risk

Afya has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jianzhi Education Technology Group has a beta of 4.05, meaning that its stock price is 305% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Afya and Jianzhi Education Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Afya 13.54% 15.88% 7.16% Jianzhi Education Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Afya beats Jianzhi Education Technology Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools. The company also provides digital health services, such as subscription-based mobile app and website portal that focuses on assisting health professionals and students with clinical decision-making through tools, such as medical calculators, charts, and updated content, as well as prescriptions, clinical scores, medical procedures and laboratory exams, and others. It offers health sciences courses, which comprise medicine, dentistry, nursing, radiology, psychology, pharmacy, physical education, physiotherapy, nutrition, and biomedicine; and degree programs and courses in other subjects and disciplines, including undergraduate and post graduate courses in business administration, accounting, law, civil engineering, industrial engineering, and pedagogy. In addition, the company provides medical postgraduate specialization programs; printed and digital content; and an online medical education platform and practical medical training services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides mobile media services, including mobile media advertising, mobile application content data business system, and Wo reading services. Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

