Analyzing Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) & MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI)

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.2% of Bitcoin Depot shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Bitcoin Depot shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and MGT Capital Investments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitcoin Depot N/A N/A -$1.73 million N/A N/A MGT Capital Investments $810,000.00 3.03 -$5.98 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Bitcoin Depot has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MGT Capital Investments.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bitcoin Depot and MGT Capital Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitcoin Depot 0 1 3 0 2.75 MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bitcoin Depot currently has a consensus price target of $5.13, indicating a potential upside of 187.92%. Given Bitcoin Depot’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bitcoin Depot is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Volatility & Risk

Bitcoin Depot has a beta of -0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.26, suggesting that its stock price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and MGT Capital Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitcoin Depot N/A -2,218.71% -13.30% MGT Capital Investments 2,337.29% -202.89% 683.69%

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Bitcoin Depot Inc. is a subsidiary of BT Assets, Inc.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It also leases space to other bitcoin miners; and provides hosting services for owners of mining equipment. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

