Analyzing Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) & Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS)

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) and Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Canoo and Cooper-Standard, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoo 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cooper-Standard 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canoo presently has a consensus target price of $49.19, indicating a potential upside of 2,095.87%. Given Canoo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Canoo is more favorable than Cooper-Standard.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoo N/A -122.06% -53.03% Cooper-Standard -7.17% N/A -4.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canoo and Cooper-Standard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Canoo and Cooper-Standard’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canoo $890,000.00 105.08 -$487.69 million ($18.16) -0.12 Cooper-Standard $2.82 billion 0.10 -$201.99 million ($11.69) -1.36

Cooper-Standard has higher revenue and earnings than Canoo. Cooper-Standard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canoo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.2% of Canoo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Cooper-Standard shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Canoo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Cooper-Standard shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Canoo has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cooper-Standard has a beta of 2.88, meaning that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cooper-Standard beats Canoo on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV. Canoo Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems. It also provides fuel and brake delivery systems comprising chassis and tank fuel lines and bundles, metallic brake lines and bundles, quick connects, low oligomer multi-layer convoluted tubes, brake jounce lines, direct injection and port fuel rails, MagAlloy break tube coating, and ArmorTube brake tube coating. In addition, the company offers fluid transfer systems, such as heater/coolant hoses, turbo charger hoses, charged air cooler ducts/assemblies, diesel particulate filter lines, secondary air hoses, degas tanks and deaerators, brake and clutch hoses, air intake and discharge systems, transmission oil cooling hoses, high temperature MLTs, and multilayer tubing for glycol thermal management. Its products are primarily used in passenger vehicles and light trucks that are manufactured by automotive original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.

