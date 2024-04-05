Analyzing CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) and Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM)

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) and Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
86.5% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Risk and Volatility
CI Financial has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Dividends
Profitability
This table compares CI Financial and Artisan Partners Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CI Financial
|0.21%
|40.15%
|5.43%
|Artisan Partners Asset Management
|22.80%
|73.85%
|16.77%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CI Financial and Artisan Partners Asset Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CI Financial
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2.00
|Artisan Partners Asset Management
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.63%. Given Artisan Partners Asset Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Artisan Partners Asset Management is more favorable than CI Financial.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares CI Financial and Artisan Partners Asset Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CI Financial
|$2.03 billion
|0.96
|$3.72 million
|($0.02)
|-623.80
|Artisan Partners Asset Management
|$975.10 million
|3.66
|$222.29 million
|$3.16
|14.12
Artisan Partners Asset Management has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CI Financial. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Artisan Partners Asset Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
Artisan Partners Asset Management beats CI Financial on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.
About CI Financial
CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.
About Artisan Partners Asset Management
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.
