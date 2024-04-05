Analyzing ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) and Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) and Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ZoomInfo Technologies and Dynatrace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZoomInfo Technologies 2 6 13 0 2.52 Dynatrace 0 4 17 0 2.81

ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $21.58, suggesting a potential upside of 43.07%. Dynatrace has a consensus price target of $61.04, suggesting a potential upside of 32.81%. Given ZoomInfo Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ZoomInfo Technologies is more favorable than Dynatrace.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZoomInfo Technologies 8.66% 11.25% 3.59% Dynatrace 14.44% 11.92% 7.43%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and Dynatrace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and Dynatrace’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZoomInfo Technologies $1.24 billion 4.62 $107.30 million $0.27 55.85 Dynatrace $1.16 billion 11.68 $107.96 million $0.66 69.64

Dynatrace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ZoomInfo Technologies. ZoomInfo Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynatrace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.5% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Dynatrace shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Dynatrace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

ZoomInfo Technologies has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatrace has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dynatrace beats ZoomInfo Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle. It serves enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses that operate in various industry, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences. The company also offers implementation, consulting, and training services. Dynatrace, Inc. markets its products through a combination of direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking, insurance, retail, manufacturing, travel, and software. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Dynatrace, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

