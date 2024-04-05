Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Down 3.2% After Insider Selling

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.2% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.39. 82,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 724,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Specifically, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $30,309.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,496 shares of company stock valued at $89,540. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANGI. UBS Group raised their price target on Angi from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Angi from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Angi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.23.

Angi Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 377.0% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 6,284,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966,764 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Angi by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,430,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,031 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the 2nd quarter worth $4,231,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Angi by 1,453.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 857,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 802,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Angi by 2,798.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 677,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 654,457 shares in the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

