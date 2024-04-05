AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 132.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,023 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,163,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 395.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 82,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 65,743 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 51.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,050,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,572,000 after buying an additional 697,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 44.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,412,291 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,457,000 after buying an additional 432,001 shares in the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

NYSE AU opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $30.26.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AU

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.