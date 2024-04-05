Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.66

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and traded as high as $10.84. Anhui Conch Cement shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 39,138 shares traded.

Anhui Conch Cement Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

