Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.66

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and traded as high as $10.84. Anhui Conch Cement shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 39,138 shares traded.
Anhui Conch Cement Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44.
Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile
Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Anhui Conch Cement
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Anhui Conch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anhui Conch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.