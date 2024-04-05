Annovis Bio’s (ANVS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Annovis Bio’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.82) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Annovis Bio in a research report on Friday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Annovis Bio in a research report on Friday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Annovis Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio Stock Down 1.9 %

Institutional Trading of Annovis Bio

NYSE:ANVS opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.59. Annovis Bio has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 337,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after buying an additional 78,824 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.