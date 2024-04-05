Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Richelieu Gestion SA

Richelieu Gestion SA trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,022 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion SA’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its stake in Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,915 shares of company stock valued at $44,202,868. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.23.

Apple Trading Down 0.5 %

AAPL stock opened at $168.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.78 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.74 and its 200-day moving average is $182.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

