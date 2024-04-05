Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,723 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.3% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 54,732 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,915 shares of company stock worth $44,202,868 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.23.

Shares of AAPL opened at $168.82 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.78 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.95%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

