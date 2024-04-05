Aptose Biosciences’ (APTO) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 249.65% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APTO. StockNews.com raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 95,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 44,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
