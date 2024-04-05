ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ ABIO opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. ARCA biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.17.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.
