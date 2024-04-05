ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ ABIO opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. ARCA biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.17.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

