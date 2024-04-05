Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Shares Up 3.9%

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 4.31 and last traded at 4.30. 973,504 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 15,629,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.14.

Arcadium Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of 4.70. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.82.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported 0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.36 by -0.02. The firm had revenue of 181.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 219.13 million.

Arcadium Lithium Company Profile

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

