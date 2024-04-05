Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Arcos Dorados Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 43.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,801,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817,276 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,650,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,639,000 after acquiring an additional 613,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 55.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

