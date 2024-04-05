Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.56.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARQT. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.14. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 294.85% and a negative net margin of 439.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $41,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 20.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 83.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 103,477 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,770 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

