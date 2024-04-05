Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 95.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.56.

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $7.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.64. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $10.13.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.26 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 53.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $47,683.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $199,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,997.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $47,683.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,320 shares of company stock worth $1,354,774. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 246,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 71,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,127,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 139,484 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 768,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 217,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

