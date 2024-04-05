Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO K Charles Janac Sells 10,103 Shares of Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 10,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $71,024.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,067.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, K Charles Janac sold 3,303 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $23,649.48.

Arteris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP opened at $7.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $267.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.03. Arteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $8.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Arteris had a negative return on equity of 150.71% and a negative net margin of 68.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIP. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Arteris by 12.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,468,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arteris by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 335,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arteris by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 164,628 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arteris by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arteris by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 12,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

