Arthur A. Levin Sells 20,000 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) Director Arthur A. Levin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $542,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 253,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,469.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Down 11.1 %

NASDAQ:RNA opened at $23.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.08 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 39.74% and a negative net margin of 2,219.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 41.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,189,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,643,000 after buying an additional 1,812,533 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,707,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,264 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1,171.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,024,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,741,000 after acquiring an additional 944,272 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1,828.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 750,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,652,000 after acquiring an additional 711,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 50.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,131,000 after acquiring an additional 636,583 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

