ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.02

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from ASA Gold and Precious Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Up 0.2 %

ASA stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41.

Institutional Trading of ASA Gold and Precious Metals

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $947,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

