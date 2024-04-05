Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 144,946 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,946 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.21% of Conduent worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,629,000 after purchasing an additional 48,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,590 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,288,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,747,000 after acquiring an additional 658,320 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,152,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,392,000 after acquiring an additional 904,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,841,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNDT. Noble Financial began coverage on Conduent in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $3.24 on Friday. Conduent Incorporated has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $680.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

