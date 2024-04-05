Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EG. TD Cowen began coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Everest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $484.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Everest Group from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.67.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EG

Everest Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of EG opened at $379.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.56. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $331.08 and a 1 year high of $417.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.63 by $10.55. Everest Group had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 62.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.72%.

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In related news, Director Roger M. Singer purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Roger M. Singer purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mike Karmilowicz purchased 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $352.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.15. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,400.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,485 shares of company stock worth $874,786. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Group

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.