Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,194 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,437,172. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $182.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.63.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.55.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

