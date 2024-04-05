Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 244.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,804 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $10,807,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $3,404,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Vertiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.

Vertiv Stock Down 5.5 %

VRT stock opened at $80.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.59. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $88.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.40.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.47%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.