Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 993.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after buying an additional 187,694 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 89,700 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 79,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 42,744 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,237,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,363,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 389.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 18,199 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.97. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $80.10.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 21.74%. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.774 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 53.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

