Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 163.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,242 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.10% of IES worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of IES by 49.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of IES by 1,078.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IES in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of IES by 209.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of IES by 20.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $316,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,500,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,419,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $316,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,500,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,419,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,420,219.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,503,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,337,682.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,494 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,437 over the last ninety days. 59.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IESC stock opened at $125.95 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $132.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.34.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

