Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,107 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.73% of Citi Trends worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 23.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 996,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,460,000 after buying an additional 192,407 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 13.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 827,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,606,000 after buying an additional 97,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Citi Trends by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 85,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Citi Trends by 24.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,493,000 after purchasing an additional 124,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Citi Trends by 15.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 576,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 78,635 shares during the last quarter.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 31,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $987,297.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,470,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,903,043.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 160,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,742. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citi Trends Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $25.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.20. Citi Trends, Inc. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $215.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 2.37.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CTRN

Citi Trends Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.